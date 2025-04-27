Exclusive | UN offers condolences over deadly explosion at southern Iranian port

New York, IRNA – The spokesperson for the United Nations secretary general has expressed sorrow over the casualties caused by the Saturday explosion at Shahid Rajaee port in Bandar Abbas, Iran.

“We were saddened to learn about the large number of casualties caused by the explosion on 26 April at Shahid Rajaee port in Bandar Abbas in the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Stéphane Dujarric said in a message exclusively shared with IRNA.

“We express our condolences to the families of the victims and to the people and government of the Islamic Republic of Iran. We wish the injured a swift recovery.”

At least 14 people were killed and more than 700 others injured after a fuel tanker exploded for unknown reasons at Shahid Rajaee port.

The blast occurred on Saturday, causing destruction in the surrounding areas and affecting some industries in western Bandar Abbas.

