Five killed, hundreds wounded as blast rocks port in southern Iran

Bandar Abbas, IRNA – At least five people were killed and 700 others were injured after a huge explosion rocked Shahid Rajaee Port near Bandar Abbas in southern Iran.

The blast occurred on Saturday, causing destruction in the surrounding areas and affecting some industries in western Bandar Abbas.

Initial reports suggested that a gas tanker exploded.

Videos circulating online show a thick plume of smoke at the scene.

Another six people are missing.

President Masoud Pezeshkian expressed deep sorrow and solidarity with those affected by the explosion.

In a message posted on X, the president said that he had issued a directive for a thorough investigation into the circumstances and causes of the blast.

He added that the Minister of Interior had been dispatched to the region to ensure that all aspects of the incident were thoroughly examined and to coordinate necessary measures to provide care for the victims.

The head of Hormozgan Province’s Red Crescent Society said rapid response teams had been deployed immediately. He added that the cause of the explosion had not yet been determined and investigations were underway.

Administration spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani said that the exact cause of the blast would not be known until the fire was fully extinguished.

However, she said that containers containing chemical materials stored at the port were the probable source of the explosion.

