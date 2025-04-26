Vice president orders investigation into Shahid Rajaee port blast

Tehran, IRNA – First Vice President Mohammad-Reza Aref has received updates on the aftermath of the devastating explosion at Shahid Rajaee Port in Bandar Abbas and issued urgent instructions to ensure swift and comprehensive actions regarding the incident.

During a Saturday phone call with Hormozgan Province Governor Mohammad Ashouri, Aref directed authorities to conduct a thorough and immediate investigation into the exact cause of the explosion and the extent of the damage incurred. He stressed the importance of supporting the injured and extending care to the families of the victims.

In addition, Aref emphasized the need to bolster safety protocols across all ports and industrial facilities in Hormozgan Province to prevent similar accidents in the future. Authorities have been instructed to implement stringent measures to minimize risks and safeguard operations.

In a separate call with the head of the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS), Pir-Hossein Koulivand, Aref urged the IRCS to mobilize all available relief resources to assist the victims and ensure the injured are promptly transported to medical centers for treatment. Koulivand assured that the Red Crescent is fully equipped to provide emergency and medical aid to those affected.

The tragic explosion at Shahid Rajaee Port resulted in the confirmed deaths of at least five people and injuries to over 700 others. Rescue and recovery efforts are ongoing, as authorities continue to evaluate the situation and provide support to those affected.

