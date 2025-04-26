Hamas says Netanyahu is using starvation as a weapon in Gaza

Tehran, IRNA – The Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, says Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his cabinet are using starvation as a weapon of war in Gaza.

Hamas cited a recent report by the World Food Program (WFP) about food reserves in Gaza running out, noting that the besieged Palestinian territory is facing a humanitarian disaster.

It warned that continued bombardments and a ban on humanitarian supplies, such as water, food, medicine, and fuel, have endangered the lives of more than two million people in the enclave.

Israel’s use of starvation as a weapon and its intentional targeting of water facilities and food distribution centers are among the most brutal violations of international law and humanitarian norms, Hamas said.

The Palestinian group urged the international community to take effective measures to punish the perpetrators of these crimes.

Hamas also called on the Arab and Islamic nations to fulfill their historical duty in breaking the siege of Gaza and sending the necessary supplies into the territory.

9341**4353