President Pezeshkian stresses need for cooperation among regional countries to confront terrorism

President Masoud Pezeshkian in a telephone conversation with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif underlined the need for cooperation among regional countries to fight terrorism.

President Pezeshkian said that the recent events have redoubled the need for greater regional cooperation to confront the ominous phenomenon of terrorism and destroy the financial and weapons infrastructure of terrorist groups, and the regional countries must focus all their efforts on establishing peace, security, and tranquility in the region.

Pezeshkian said that Iran is ready to help for assauging and resolving misunderstandings between Pakistan and India.

The Pakistani prime minister, for his part, said that like the Islamic Republic of Iran, Pakistan stresses peace, stability, and enduring security in the region.

