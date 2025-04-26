Apr 26, 2025, 6:58 PM
Yemen strikes Israel’s Nevatim airbase with hypersonic missile

Yemeni Armed Forces spokesperson General Yahya Saree

Yemeni forces have hit the Nevatim airbase with a hypersonic missile.

The Yemeni Armed Forces have targeted the Nevatim air base in the Negev region in southern occupied Palestine with a hypersonic missile.

Yemeni Army spokesperson General Yahya Saree said the military operation was launched using a Palestine 2 hypersonic missile.

He added that the missile reached its target, and the Israeli anti-missile systems failed to intercept it.

The operation was carried out in support of the Palestinian people and their resistance in Gaza, and in response to the Israeli aggression against Yemen, he said.

