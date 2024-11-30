Syria dismisses reports of army withdrawal from Hama

The ministry issued a statement on Saturday evening, saying that news spread by “armed terrorist organizations through their platforms, websites and some media channels” about the army’s withdrawal from Hama are untrue, according to Syria’s official news agency, SANA.

The Defense Ministry also said units of Syrian armed forces remain deployed to northern and eastern parts of Hama Province, and are fully prepared to thwart any terrorist attack.

The ministry further said in its statement that Syrian and Russian fighter jets have targeted terrorists’ gatherings and their logistical lines.

Reports earlier said that terrorist groups had moved toward Hama Province following their advances in Aleppo and Idlib provinces in the past few days.

The groups alleged to have taken control of the west and center of the city of Aleppo.

In the meantime, two Syrian military sources told Reuters on Saturday that Syrian and Russian fighter jets had bombed terrorists in Aleppo.

