Baghaei, on Saturday, condemned the assault, citing the the 1963 Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, which prohibits any kind of attacks on consular premises.

"The breach of this convention by any individual, group, or government is unacceptable," he stated, adding that Iran will pursue the matter through legal and international channels.

Baghaei reiterated that the Iranian consul general and all consulate employees in Aleppo are in good health.

