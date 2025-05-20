Yemen declares naval blockade of Haifa Port to support Palestine

Yemen announces blockade on Haifa Port in response to ongoing assault on the Gaza Strip and in support of the Palestinian people.

In an official statement carried by Al Mayadeen early on Tuesday, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, the spokesperson for the Yemeni Army, cautioned all maritime companies whose vessels are docked at or en route to Haifa to treat the announcement and future warnings with utmost seriousness.

According to Al-Masirah TV, the Yemeni Armed Forces have warned shipping companies to heed the announcement.

The move comes in response to the escalating Israeli aggression against Gaza and its starvation campaign against Palestinians, the statement added.

Meanwhile, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine praised Yemen’s measure.

It said that the naval blockade of the port of Haifa in the occupied territories is a milestone marking the beginning of a new phase of Yemen’s resistance against the Israeli regime.

