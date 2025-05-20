Iran’s ambassador to Britain warns about plot aimed at disrupting bilateral relations

London, IRNA – Iran’s ambassador in London has warned the British government that recent developments, including the arrest of several Iranian nationals, could be a false flag operation aimed at harming bilateral ties.

Ali Mousavi raised the issue during a meeting with Dan Jarvis, the British minister of state for security, later announced by the Iranian Embassy on X on Monday.

According to the statement, the Iranian envoy met with Jarvis at the Home Office for an introductory meeting on May 19 and “held a constructive exchange on a range of issues, including some alleged security threats and, in particular, the recent arrests of some Iranian nationals.”

The text further noted that the ambassador raised “the issue of releasing all detained Iranian nationals in a Met Police investigation concerning false terrorism-related allegations without any charges, and requested the minister to brief his fellow British lawmakers on the matter, warning of the risk of third-party involvement in a potential false flag operation aimed at disrupting Iran-U.K. bilateral relations.”

The message continued by saying that both sides emphasized the significance of dialogue in good faith and agreed to continue to meet in the future to resolve any misunderstandings and address differences.

Monday’s meeting comes amid the tense atmosphere over the arrest of seven Iranian nationals on allegations that they were “preparing for a terrorist act” and “collaborating with a foreign intelligence service.” However, four of the detainees were released without charge.

These developments prompted Britain and Iran to summon each other’s diplomats in London and Tehran. Iran summoned the British charge d’affaires over the arrests of its nationals, calling the accusations “false claims”.

4399**9417