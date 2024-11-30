Head of Iranian mission in Kabul starts mission

Bikdeli arrived in Kabul on Saturday to start his diplomatic mission in the neighboring country.

The Iranian envoy was welcomed by the senior Afghan official upon his arrival.

Bikdeli has previously served as the deputy foreign minister for consular affairs and as Iran's ambassador in Azerbaijan, Turkiye, and Cyprus.

On November 24, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi appointed Bikdeli as the head of the Iranian mission in Kabul.

In response to news suggesting a reshaping of Iran's policy toward Afghanistan, with Bikdeli's appointment, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei stated on November 26 that changes in Iran's envoys and diplomatic and consular missions are routine and occur at specific intervals.

