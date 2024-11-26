Nov 26, 2024, 3:18 PM
Iran terms change of envoy to Afghanistan as normal

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei has emphasized that the change of Iran's envoy to Afghanistan is quite normal.

In response to the news suggesting a reshaping Iran's policy toward Afghanistan, with the appointment of Alireza Bikdeli as the head of the mission of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Kabul, Baghaei stated on Tuesday that changes in Iran's envoys and diplomatic and consular missions are routine and occur at specific intervals. 

On Sunday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi appointed Bikdeli as the head of the Iranian mission in Kabul.

Bikdeli has previously served as the deputy foreign minister for consular affairs and as Iran's ambassador in Azerbaijan, Turkiye, and Cyprus.

