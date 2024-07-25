Jul 26, 2024, 12:33 AM
Iran's UN mission responds to Israel's lying against Tehran during Olympic Games

New York, IRNA - Iran's mission to the United Nations in response to the Israeli regime's allegations against the Islamic Republic of Iran during the Olympic Games categorically rejected such clamis.

"Terrorist acts have no place in the principles of resistance groups; lies and deceit cannot switch the roles of the plaintiff and the accused," Iran's mission to the UN said in response to a question raised by Reuters news agency.

In a report, Reuters news agency cited a warning by the Israeli regime to France about the possibility of sabotage during the Olympic Games by Iran or resistance groups.

Continuing his anti-Iranian claims, Israel's foreign minister warned on Thursday in a letter to his French counterpart that there is a possible Iran-backed plan to target Israeli athletes and tourists during the Paris Olympics.

