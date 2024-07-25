Iran's UN mission responds to Israel's lying against Tehran during Olympic Games

"Terrorist acts have no place in the principles of resistance groups; lies and deceit cannot switch the roles of the plaintiff and the accused," Iran's mission to the UN said in response to a question raised by Reuters news agency.

In a report, Reuters news agency cited a warning by the Israeli regime to France about the possibility of sabotage during the Olympic Games by Iran or resistance groups.

Continuing his anti-Iranian claims, Israel's foreign minister warned on Thursday in a letter to his French counterpart that there is a possible Iran-backed plan to target Israeli athletes and tourists during the Paris Olympics.

