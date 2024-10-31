Iran asserts right to defend sovereignty and territorial integrity

In a statement released on Thursday, the Iranian mission outlined a series of actions and violations of international law by the Israeli regime against Iran's sovereignty and territorial integrity, including the attack on the consular section of Iran's embassy in Damascus, the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and recent attacks on several military bases in Iran.

The mission characterized these incidents as gross violations of fundamental principles of international law, diplomatic and consular immunity, the UN Charter, and various UN resolutions.

It reaffirmed Iran's inherent right to defend its citizens, interests, and national security under Article 51 of the UN Charter.

Referring to Iran’s retaliatory strikes against the Israeli regime, the mission pointed out that after a period of restraint and inaction by the UN Security Council, Iran executed operations True Promise 1 and 2 in line with its sovereign rights under Article 51 and in full compliance with its international legal obligations, particularly humanitarian law.

The Iranian mission stressed that any restraint shown by Iran to maintain regional and international peace and security has led to miscalculations by the Israeli regime, resulting in increased provocations.

Therefore, the Islamic Republic asserts its right to self-defense against recent Israeli attacks on its territory to prevent further violations of its sovereignty and territorial integrity, it said.

