All EU members must fulfill obligation to carry out arrest warrant for Netanyahu: Spokesman

Tehran, IRNA — A spokesman for the European Union reiterated that all countries within the EU must fulfill the obligation to enforce the arrest warrant against Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former war minister Yoav Gallant, media outlets have reported.

All EU member states are under an obligation to execute arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC), Turkish Anadolu Agency (AA) on Thursday quoted EU spokesperson Peter Stano as saying. 

The EU is strongly committed to international criminal justice and the fight against impunity, he added.

The ICC’s mandate is to prosecute the most serious crimes under international law, he further noted.

The ICC has recently issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant over war crimes against Palestinians in Gaza.

The death toll from Israel's war on Gaza, which started in October 2023, has climbed to 43,764, leaving the Palestinian territory in ruins amid relentless Israeli attacks.

Fatalities in the Gaza Strip are believed to be far higher, with thousands of people still trapped under the rubble.

