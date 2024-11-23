‘All leaders of Zionist terrorist gang must be prosecuted’

Ayatollah Khamenei issued the call in a post published in Hebrew language on his X social media platform on Saturday night.

“All the political and military captains of the criminal Zionist terrorist gang must be prosecuted,” the post read.

The message of Iran’s leader came just two days after the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Minister of War Yoav Gallant on charges of war crimes, crimes against humanity and using starvation as a weapon in the war on the Gaza Strip.

This is the first time the ICC has issued arrest warrants for Zionist officials and hailed by many world countries and governments.

Iranian officials also welcomed the ICC’s verdict as a “victory” for Palestinians and those who care for the Palestinian cause but said that the warrants should have also included the regime’s "genocide" of Palestinians.

