Yemeni forces hit Israel’s Nevatim airbase with hypersonic missile

Brigadier General Yahya Saree, the spokesperson for the Yemeni Armed Forces, made the announcement on Friday as he addressed a public rally in Sana'a held in support of Gaza and Lebanon.

He stated that Yemen's missile forces successfully targeted the airbase using the Palestine 2 hypersonic ballistic missile.

Saree emphasized that the operation was successful and that the missile hit its intended target.

“These operations will not stop until the aggression stops, the siege on the Gaza Strip is lifted, and the aggression on Lebanon stops,” he said.

Israeli media reported that sirens sounded overnight on Thursday in settlements south of occupied al-Quds. Officials told local media that the missile strike launched from Yemen triggered the sirens.

This marks the second launch of a Palestine-2 hypersonic ballistic missile toward the strategic airbase this month.

