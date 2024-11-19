Yemen conducts fresh naval operation in Red Sea

Brigadier General Saree announced on Tuesday that the Yemeni Armed Forces conducted an accurate operation targeting the ship "Anadolu S" in the Red Sea with a number of appropriate ballistic and naval missiles, Yemen's Al-Masirah TV network reported.

The ship was targeted because it did not respond to the warnings of the naval forces and because the company that owns it violated the ban decision of entry to the ports of occupied Palestine, General Sarea added.

The Yemeni Armed Forces will continue imposing a naval blockade on the Israeli enemy and targeting all ships linked, heading, or dealing with it, as well as their continuation in targeting the Israeli enemy with missiles and drones, he added.

He further underlined that such operations will not stop until the aggression stops, the siege on the Gaza Strip is lifted, and the aggression on Lebanon stops.

Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Palestinian Resistance movements carried out a surprise retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity.

The United States and Britain in December announced a military coalition to target Yemen in support of the Zionist regime.

