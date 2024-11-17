Yemeni drones hit ‘vital Israeli target’ in Eilat: Ansarullah

According to IRNA, citing the Al-Masirah website, the Yemeni army and Ansarullah Movement said in a statement on Saturday night that the operation was carried out with several drones and successfully hit the target.

The statement emphasized that such operations will continue in line with supporting the Palestinian and Lebanese resistance and confronting the Israeli aggression.

Over the past one year, in support of the people of Gaza and their resistance, the Yemeni army targeted several Zionist ships or ships bound for the occupied territories in the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab strait.

The army has pledged to continue attacking those ships until the Zionist regime does not stop its attacks on Gaza.

Yemenis have also hit several British and American warships and vessels in the Red and Arabia seas in response to the two countries’ aggression against the Arab country,

