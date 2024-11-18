Iranian expert leaves Google over company's cooperation with Zionists

“I’m happy to announce that I have left Google,” Fars News Agency on Monday quoted Alireza Zakeri, the Iranian expert, as saying.

The engineer had expressed his concerns several months before he learned about Google’s involvement in Project Nimbus, a cloud infrastructure deal aimed at providing technology services to the Israeli regime.

Unfortunately, despite the efforts of many employees, the leadership chose to maintain its stance and dismissed our collective concerns, he noted.

Living in a way that conflicts with your core values is incredibly challenging, he said, noting that the decision reflected his values.

People around the world have protested against the cooperation of Google with the Zionist regime that has killed nearly 43,800 people in the Gaza Strip since October 2023.

