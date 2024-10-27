Microsoft fires 2 employees for sympathizing with Gazans

The Associated Press news agency reported on Saturday that the two employees were fired over the phone late Thursday as they were both members of a coalition of employees called “No Azure for Apartheid” that opposes Microsoft’s sale of its cloud-computing technology to the Israeli regime.

Abdo Mohamad, one of the dismissed employees of Microsoft, told that he was holding a memorial ceremony for those who lost their family members, friends or loved ones in Gaza.

“But Microsoft really failed to have the space for us where we can come together and share our grief and honor the memories of people who can no longer speak for themselves,” he added.

Hossam Nasr, another fired worker, said the purpose of the vigil was “to honor the victims of the Palestinian genocide in Gaza and to call attention to Microsoft’s complicity in the genocide” because of the use of its technology by the Zionist military.

Nasr also noted that his termination was first announced on social media by a Zionist watchdog group called Stop Antisemitism, before he received Microsoft’s official notice, raising concerns about the company’s firing process.

According to IRNA, Google announced in April that it will fire 28 of its employees due to protests against the Nimbus project, which is a $1.2 billion contract jointly awarded by two tech giants, Google and Amazon, to provide cloud services to Israel.

The protesting employees say that the reason for their protest against this project was the support of the two American companies in the development of Israeli military tools. But Google claims that the Nimbus project has nothing to do with military, weapons and intelligence services.

Previously, Google fired 50 of its employees following protests over technology supplied by the company to the Israeli regime during the war on Gaza.

