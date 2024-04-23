Apr 23, 2024, 6:04 PM
Google fires more workers for protests against cloud computing deal with Tel Aviv

Google fires more workers for protests against cloud computing deal with Tel Aviv

New York, IRNA - Google has fired about 20 more workers it said participated in protests denouncing the company’s cloud computing deal with the Zionist regime, bringing the total number of workers fired in the past week over the issue to more than 50, according to the activist group representing the workers, The Washington Post reported.

A spokesperson for Google confirmed it had fired more workers after continuing its investigation into the April 16 protests, which included sit-ins at Google’s offices in New York City and Sunnyvale, Calif.

“The corporation is attempting to quash dissent, silence its workers and reassert its power over them,” said Jane Chung, a spokesperson for No Tech for Apartheid, a group that has protested Google’s and Amazon’s contracts with the Zionist regime since 2021.

The protests at Google are among a wave of opposition to the US government and corporations working with the Zionist regime and military.

Pro-Palestinian protesters have been arrested in recent days at Yale and Columbia universities, spurring accusations of heavy-handedness by university officials and inspiring another wave of demonstrations at other colleges around the country.

