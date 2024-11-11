US, UK pound Yemen in fresh assault

Yemen's Al-Masirah TV network reported early Monday that the Harf Sufyan district in Amran province was bombed seven times. Al-Rahba district of the town of Safra, in the northern province of Sa'ada, was struck as well.

There were no immediate reports on possible casualties or damage caused by the aerial attacks.

Various regions in Yemen, particularly al-Hudaydah Province, have been targeted by US-UK attacks in recent months.

The two Western states began their air aggression on Yemen in mid-January for what they described as protecting international shipping in the wake of Yemeni military operations targeting Israeli-linked vessels in the high seas.

Yemen began those operations in mid-November last year, targeting Israeli ships or any vessels heading for the occupied territories, in a show of support for the Palestinian people and their resistance against the Israeli regime in the Gaza Strip.

Yemen’s Armed Forces have time and again said that the US-UK aggression will never make Yemen stop supporting the Palestinian nation in their fight against Israel. The armed forces also say the aggression is aimed at supporting Israel.

