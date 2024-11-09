US, UK strike Yemen's Al-Hudaydah Port

Yemen's Al-Masirah news network reported on Saturday that the US and the UK launched a new offensive on Yemeni territory.

The Yemeni media outlet indicated that the attack targeted the village of Al-Sharjah in the town of Al-Jarrahi, located in Al-Hudaydah province.

Al-Masirah also reported that the attack resulted in the loss of multiple livestock belonging to the villagers.

Various areas of Yemen, especially Al-Hudaydah province, have been the target of aggressive attacks by the US and UK in recent months.

These attacks were carried out to put pressure on the Yemeni army to stop the naval blockade imposed on the Zionist regime.

Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7, 2023, after the territory’s Palestinian Resistance movements carried out a surprise retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity.

Yemeni Armed Forces have said that they won’t stop their attacks until unrelenting Israeli ground and aerial offensives in Gaza, which have killed at least 43,500 people and wounded another 102,684 individuals, come to an end.

The United States and the United Kingdom in December announced a military coalition to target Yemen in support of Israel.

3266**2050