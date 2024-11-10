US, UK launch airstrikes on Yemen

American and British fighter jets struck at least three times the areas of al-Nahdayn and al-Hafa in south and east of Sana’a early on Sunday, Yemen’s Al-Masirah news network reported.

Later in the day, the fighter jets of the two Western states bombed another area in Sana’a province as well as Sufyan district of the northern Amran province.

There were no immediate reports on possible casualties or damage caused by the airstrikes.

Washington and London launched their aerial attacks on Yemen in January for what they described as protecting international shipping in the wake of Yemeni military operations targeting Israeli-linked vessels in the high seas.

Yemen began those operations in mid-November last year, targeting Israeli ships or any vessels heading for the occupied territories in a show of support for the Palestinian people and their resistance against the Israeli regime in the Gaza Strip.

Yemen’s Armed Forces have time and again said that the US-UK aggression will never make Yemen stop supporting the Palestinian nation in their fight against Israel. The armed forces also say the aggression is aimed at supporting Israel.

