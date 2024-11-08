Nov 8, 2024, 6:55 PM
Yemen hits Israeli Nevatim airbase with hypersonic missile

Yemen hits Israeli Nevatim airbase with hypersonic missile

Tehran, IRNA – The Yemeni Army has fired a hypersonic missile at Nevatim airbase in southern parts of the Israeli-occupied territories.

Yemeni Armed Forces spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree on Friday described the missile shot as an unprecedented military operation in which the target was effectively hit, according to Yemen’s official Saba news agency.   

He also said that the Yemeni armed forces had been able to trace and shoot down an American MQ-9 drone, the twelfth drone shot by the Yemeni military since the start of their campaign against the Zionist aggression in Gaza.  

Saree pledged his country’s commitment to continue with its operation against the Zionist targets until the regime halts its crimes in Gaza and Lebanon.

