UNRWA chief warns of imminent famine in northern Gaza

“Famine is likely happening in northern Gaza,” Philippe Lazzarini wrote in a post on his X account on Saturday. “This is man-made.”

He added, “Hunger has been weaponized by [Israel]. This deprives people in Gaza of the basics including food to survive.”

He also warned that the aid that is being allowed into Gaza, which is an average of just over 30 trucks a day, is “not enough”, pointing out that the aid is just over “six percent” of the daily needs of the people of Gaza.

According to Lazzarini, a political will to increase the flow of humanitarian and commercial supplies into Gaza is urgently needed to address and reverse hunger.

His comments come as Israeli forces continue to pound Gaza, particularly its northern parts that have been the main target of the regime’s attacks for more than a month now. The total death toll across Gaza has already exceeded 43,500 since the start of the war in October last year.

Earlier this month, the Israeli regime formally cut ties with UNRWA, prompting stern warnings from the UN agency that a halt to its operations could lead to a total collapse of food and humanitarian aid distribution in Gaza.

