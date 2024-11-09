UN: Nearly 95k Gazans need urgent humanitarian aid

The announcement comes as concerns are high over the already dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, which is feared to worsen amid Israel’s ban on the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, known as UNRWA.

According to Al Jazeera’s Friday night report, the Israeli regime’s officials have claimed that they plan to open a new aid crossing into Gaza. This comes as a deadline set by the United States is approaching that has urged Israel to improve humanitarian aid delivery to Gaza or risk having military assistance withheld.

Meanwhile the United Nations condemned the Zionist regime's attacks on Gaza, saying that nearly 70% of those martyred were women and children.

In its latest report, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights also pointed out to a terrifying reality faced by Gaza’s civilian population, saying that widespread violations of international law are committed by the Zionist regime. The report warns that individuals responsible for civilian deaths in Gaza may face charges of war crimes, crimes against humanity, or even genocide.

