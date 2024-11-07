'Israeli regime seeking to commit genocide, displace Palestinians'

Israel's parliament (Knesset) has approved a controversial law to deport families of Palestinian resistance fighters as an extension of the genocidal war and ethnic cleansing, Yemen’s Al-Masirah News on Thursday quoted a statement by the Palestinian resistance committees as saying.

Advocated by members of Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s party, the legislation was passed with a vote of 61-41 on Thursday.

Under the legislation, those residing in the occupied territories could be deported between 7-15 years, while non-residents could face deportation for at least ten years and up to 20 years.

If enacted, the law would apply to first-degree relatives of attackers.

The Israeli regime has formally cut ties with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East, known as UNRWA.

The Zionist regime waged its war on Gaza on October 7, 2023, after the Palestinian resistance movement, Hamas, carried out a surprise operation into the occupied territories in retaliation for the regime’s ceaseless atrocities against the Palestinian people over the past seven decades. The death toll of Israel's invasion has reached more than 43,000.

7129**2050