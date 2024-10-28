Zionist regime lost all legitimacy in world: Iran’s security chief

After a visit to the Hamas office in Tehran on Monday, Ali Akbar Ahmadian told reporters that Israel is universally recognized as an occupier and the Palestinian people as freedom-seekers.

He paid tribute to Yahya Sinwar, the late leader of the Hamas resistance movement, who was assassinated by Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip this month.

Reflecting on Sinwar’s legacy, Ahmadian noted that the Hamas leader’s message in his martyrdom would resonate more profoundly and that his struggle would have a lasting impact on the Palestinian resistance.

He pointed out that the Israeli enemy has failed to achieve its objectives over the past year, and the signs of its failure to subdue the Palestinian people and the resistance movements in Palestine and Lebanon are evident in its actions.

Iran’s security chief noted that the resistance front has garnered significant support worldwide, shattering years of propaganda aimed at portraying resistance fighters as terrorists.

