Israeli crimes in Gaza awakened conscience in West: Nasrallah

According to the Palestinian Samaa news agency, Nasrallah made the remarks on Sunday night in a speech delivered on the second night of Muharram, which marks the martyrdom of Imam Hossein, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad, in the battle of Karbala some 1400 years ago.

Hezbollah chief said the righteousness of the Palestinian cause and the brutalities of the Israeli occupation are unquestionable and “those who ignore the crimes in Gaza are blind”.

Nasrallah said that Gaza has been witnessing unprecedented bloodshed and turning a blind eye to Israeli massacres in the Palestinian territory is against humanity.

The leader of the Lebanese resistance movement also pointed to anti-Israeli protests, saying European countries witness anti-Zionist demonstrations against the genocide in Gaza every week. He also hailed American university students for anti-Israeli protests on campuses in support of Gaza.

The Hezbollah chief vowed that the resistance movement will continue to support Palestinians in the face of Israeli occupation and crimes.

Elsewhere in his speech, he addressed the Al-Aqsa Storm operation and Hezbollah's conflict with the Zionist regime in southern Lebanon.

4399

