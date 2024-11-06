Iran UN envoy hails UNRWA amid Zionist regime’s Gaza genocide

Speaking at the General Assembly meeting on a report submitted by UNRWA on Gaza and its aid mission there, Amir Saeid Iravani said that the Zionist regime’s war machine has caused a humanitarian crisis and created an unbearable situation for the Palestinian people.

Iravani praised Philippe Lazzarini, the commissioner-general of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees and said: Israel’s genocide and the continued siege of Gaza have put thousands of civilians, including women and children, at immediate risk in gross violation of human rights.

The full text of Iravani’s address to the General Assembly meeting on UNRWA is as followed:

In the Name of God, the Most Compassionate, the Most Merciful

Madam President,

At the outset, I would like to thank you for convening this important informal meeting and express our gratitude to Mr. Philippe Lazzarini, the Commissioner-General of UNRWA, for his outstanding leadership and tireless efforts to secure the financial stability of the Agency and sustain its operations. We also thank him for his comprehensive report on UNRWA’s activities.

At this critical juncture, the Islamic Republic of Iran expresses its grave concern over the deteriorating situation of Palestinian refugees, especially in the Gaza Strip. The Zionist regime’s genocidal act and continued blockade of Gaza have placed thousands of civilians, including women and children, in immediate danger. These actions represent not only gross violations of human rights but also deliberate use of hunger as a weapon, further exacerbating the humanitarian crisis and creating an unbearable situation for the Palestinian people.

UNRWA, as the sole agency providing humanitarian assistance to Palestinian refugees, plays a vital role in this crisis. Any attempt to disrupt its operations, such as the recent actions by the Israeli Knesset against this agency, is strongly condemned. These actions are an attempt to deprive Palestinians of essential services such as education, healthcare, and humanitarian aid, and they represent a blatant violation of human rights.

Madam President,

The Islamic Republic of Iran emphasizes that the Israeli regime must immediately adhere to its obligations under international law and allow humanitarian aid to flow freely and continuously into the occupied Palestinian territories. Only by ending the occupation and ceasing the aggressive policies of the Israeli regime can a just solution to the Palestinian issue be found.

Iran also calls on the international community to take serious action in response to Israel’s actions and to suspend Israel’s membership in the United Nations General Assembly due to its blatant violations of the UN Charter and international law. Israel, by committing genocide, war crimes, crimes against humanity, disregarding the ICJ orders and ongoing violations of the rights of the Palestinian people, poses a direct threat to international peace and security and must be held accountable for its actions.

Support for UNRWA and the protection of the rights and security of Palestinian refugees must be a priority for the international community. Iran remains committed to supporting this humanitarian agency and calls for urgent and decisive action to end Israel’s crimes in Gaza and other Palestinian territories.

Finally, we stress that the Israeli regime must be pressured by the international community to respect international law and cease its occupation and aggressive policies, or it will continue to pose serious threats to global peace and security.

I thank you.

4399