Drone penetrates occupied Golan Heights airspace

Al Jazeera cited Israeli sources as saying that sirens sounded in the southern occupied Golan Heights, fearing a possible drone incursion.

The Israeli regime’s military stated it had detected an unidentified aerial object entering the occupied Golan Heights from the east. Some Israeli sources claimed that a drone had entered from Syria, flown in that area briefly, and later exploded in an open field without being intercepted.

In a related incident, the regime’s news outlets reported sirens sounding in Haifa, Acre, and surrounding areas in northern occupied territories early Sunday.

The Israeli regime’s military further reported that 10 rockets were launched from southern Lebanon toward Haifa. Additionally, a trooper was killed in northern Gaza on Sunday after a grenade explosion.

Meanwhile, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq announced an attack on a strategic site in the occupied Golan Heights, vowing to intensify its operations against Israeli positions.

Over the past few months, the Iraqi resistance reportedly targeted strategic locations in occupied territories, including Eilat, Golan, and the Jordan Valley. The group previously warned of escalations if the Tel Aviv regime continued its war crimes in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon.

4208**4354