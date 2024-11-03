Two Israeli soldiers killed in Gaza offensive

The occupying army stated on Saturday night that the two troopers from the Givati Brigade were killed in northern Gaza, and another soldier was seriously injured.

The Israeli regime’s military also previously announced that in the last 24 hours of battles on the fronts of Lebanon and Gaza, 21 more Israeli troops had been injured.

The occupying army added that 17 of these military forces were injured in battles in southern Lebanon, while four troops were wounded in the Gaza Strip.

The Izz al-Din Al-Qassam Brigades declared that the Palestinian fighters targeted an Israeli military bulldozer D9 type with a Yasin 105 anti-tank rocket in a hybrid ambush near the Al-Fakhoura school in the west of the Jabalia camp in northern Gaza, and then detonated an anti-personnel bomb among a group of occupying troops, resulting in casualties among all those military forces.

Some 780 Israeli soldiers have been killed and 5,019 others injured since October 2023, according to figures published by the Israeli military. However, media reports revealed that the real number of casualties of the Israeli military forces is much higher than the official figure.

