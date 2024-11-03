Over 26,000 missiles targeted Israeli bases in a year: Report

The missiles were respectively launched from the Gaza Strip, Lebanon, Iran and Yemen against Israel, the Palestinian Samaa news agency quoted the Israeli Channel 12 as broadcasting early on Sunday.

The launched missiles do not include those fired from Iraq to the occupied Palestine, the report said.

Since October 2023, the Israeli regime has been waging a genocidal war against Gaza. The death toll in the strip has passed 43,000.

After over a year of massacre in Gaza, Israel has not yet achieved its two goals, namely the destruction of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas and the release of the Israeli captives.

