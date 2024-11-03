Nov 3, 2024, 10:48 AM
Journalist ID: 956
News ID: 85647889
T T
0 Persons

Tags

Some 11 terrorists indicted for 2023 deadly attack in Iran’s Shiraz

Nov 3, 2024, 10:48 AM
News ID: 85647889
Some 11 terrorists indicted for 2023 deadly attack in Iran’s Shiraz

Shiraz, IRNA – The terrorists behind last year’s deadly attack on the Shah Cheragh holy shrine in Iran’s southern province of Fars have been indicted in a court in Shiraz, a provincial official says.

The head of the justice department of Iran’s southern province of Fars Sadrollah Rajainasab told reporters on Sunday that the judicial procedures are carried out in line with countering terrorism in the country.

The accused individuals have been known as the main elements of the terrorist group Daesh in Iran, he noted.

He went on to say that the terrorists were arrested and handed over to the judiciary last year.

Located in the province of Fars, Shah Cheragh is considered as one of the most important holy shrines for Muslims.

The August 13 attack on Shah Cheragh which left two dead was the second one after the first occurred in October 2022 in the holy shrine.

During the first terrorist attack, 13 pilgrims were killed and two main elements of the assault were executed in July 2023.

7129**9417

0 Persons

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .