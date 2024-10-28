Israel set to shut down UNRWA activities amid Gaza humanitarian crisis

According to Israeli media, the Knesset is set to approve two bills presented by several lawmakers on Monday, which would end the regime’s cooperation with UNRWA and halt its activities in the Gaza Strip, the occupied West Bank, and East Al-Quds.

The move comes amid strong opposition, even from Israel’s Western backers who have warned against the consequences of a halt to the activities by the UN agency.

Israel is shutting down UNRWA activities at a time when the humanitarian situation in Gaza is “close to total collapse”, according to the United Nations.

The world body has said almost the entire population across Gaza is experiencing high levels of acute food insecurity.

UNRWA is the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East. The agency was established in 1949 by the UN General Assembly to provide relief to all refugees displaced by the 1948 Israeli war.

Almost six million Palestinian refugees, both inside and outside Palestine, are currently receiving services including education and health provided by UNRWA.

