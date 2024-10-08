Guterres warns on catastrophic consequences of blocking UNRWA by Israel

He said such a measure would suffocate efforts to ease suffering and tensions in Gaza and the entire Occupied Palestinian Territory, warning that “it would be a catastrophe in what is already an unmitigated disaster".

UNRWA was established more than 70 years ago and supports Palestine refugees in five locations across the Middle East.

The draft laws by the Israeli regime's parliament seek to evict the UNRWA agency from its premises in territories under Israeli control and to revoke its privileges and immunities.

