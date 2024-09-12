Israeli regime keeps targeting Gazan schools, tents: Iran FM Spox

Writing on his official X account on Thursday, Kanaani said that the Israeli regime has bombed al-Jaouni school in central Gaza which is run by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), killing at least 18 people.

He noted that the school is used as a residence for thousands of displaced Palestinians.

Schools and tents for displaced people in the Gaza Strip have turned into the Israeli regime's most important daily bombing and missile targets, he said.

The governments of the US, the UK, France, Germany, Canada, Australia, and other exporters of bombs and missiles to the Zionist regime should pay attention to this, he further noted.

Israel’s military has bombed the UN-run al-Jaouni school in central Gaza for the fifth time since October, killing at least 18 people.

Kanaani has recently held the United States, Britain, France, Germany, Canada, and Australia accountable for “the terrible images of the #AlMawasi camp in #KhanYunis” after its bombardment by the Zionist regime.

According to Al Jazeera, the Israeli regime has killed at least 19 people in an attack on a tent encampment within the humanitarian, or “safe”, zone in al-Mawasi, Gaza.

The encampment designated a humanitarian safe zone by Israel in December, was struck by at least three missiles in the early hours of Tuesday, displaced people and medics told news agencies.

The attack ignited a blaze that engulfed at least 20 tents. The camp at al-Mawasi, near Khan Younis and Deir el-Balah, is one of the most overcrowded areas in a landscape devastated by 11 months of relentless Israeli bombardment.

Since the onset of the war in Gaza, more than 41,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed in the enclave.

