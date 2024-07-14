UN slams Israeli use of arms in "humanitarian zones": Report

According to a Sunday report by Al Jazeera, the OHCHR has said it condemns the continued Israeli military use of weapons “with area effects in populated areas of Gaza, including in areas which [the military] has itself designated as humanitarian zones, killing many civilians”.

The Office said that the Israeli military reportedly fired several Air Dropped Munitions in the al-Mawasi area of Khan Younis, next to a makeshift camp hosting around several hundred people.

"The attacks hit multiple civilian objects, including tents for the internally displaced, a food kitchen for them and a water salination plant where people were gathering to collect water, leading to tens of fatalities, the OHCHR said."

The Office said that the use of weapons with wide area effect in densely populated areas has led to disproportionate harm to civilians and damage to civilian infrastructure, suggesting a pattern of a willful violation of the disregard of International Humanitarian Law principles of distinction, proportionality, and precaution.

The Israeli regime has killed at least 38,443 people and wounded 88,481 others since it launched its genocidal war on Gaza in early October.

The death toll from an Israeli airstrike at a refugee camp in Gaza’s southern city of Khan Yunis has risen to 90 civilians.

