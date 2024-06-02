Hamas reacts to US proposal for ceasefire in Gaza

In an interview with Al Arabiya Television on Sunday, Abu Zuhri emphasized a significant difference between the statements made by the US and the actions taken by the Israeli government.

He pointed out that while Hamas agrees with the recent speech by US President Joe Biden, the Israeli government is dismissing it.

Regarding President Biden's comments about ending the war, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip, and the reconstruction of the area, Abu Zuhri highlighted that these points align with Hamas's essential positions.

Addressing the obstacles presented by the Israeli government against any proposal for a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, he emphasized that Israeli officials respond to all proposals by further escalating tensions.

He stressed that Hamas's consistent demands for ending the war are the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip and the reconstruction of the area.

He further noted that an agreement that does not meet the terms set by the Palestinian resistance is not feasible.

Earlier, Biden said on his X account that the new proposal involves three phases, the first of which would include a complete ceasefire, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from populated areas in Gaza, the return of Palestinian civilians to their homes, and a surge in humanitarian aid.

The first phase, as Biden said, would also include the release of some captives held in Gaza and some remains of captives.

The second phase includes a permanent end to hostilities, exchange for the release of the remaining living captives, and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, according to Biden’s post on X, formerly Twitter.

The third phase, he said, would include a major reconstruction plan for Gaza, and the final return of the remains of captives to their families.

The Biden administration has been facing mounting criticism at home and abroad over the Gaza war amid its all-out support for the Israeli regime in its brutal attacks that have claimed the lives of more than 36,200 Palestinians since early October.

The criticism has grown further in the past several weeks as Israel has continued with its air raids and ground invasion in Gaza’s southern city of Rafah in defiance of international calls not to proceed.

