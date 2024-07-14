Jul 14, 2024, 9:09 AM
Death toll rises to 90 in Israeli massacre in Khan Yunis

Tehran, IRNA – The death toll from an Israeli airstrike at a refugee camp in Gaza’s southern city of Khan Yunis has risen to 90, Palestinian medics have announced.

The medics said on Sunday that at least 300 people were also wounded in the Israeli attack, according to a report by Palestine’s Samaa news agency. Many more are said to remain missing under the rubble.

The tragedy unfolded after Israel struck the al-Mawasi refugee camp which the regime had designated as a safe zone.

Israel claimed that the target of the attack was senior Hamas military commander Mohammed Deif and the movement’s Khan Younis Brigade commander Rafa Salama.

Hamas rejected the claim as nonsense, saying that the martyrs were all civilians.

Also on Saturday, at least 20 Palestinians were killed in an Israeli attack on worshipers who had gathered to pray near a ruined mosque at the Shati refugee camp in northern Gaza City.

The Israeli regime has killed at least 38,443 people and wounded 88,481 others since it launched its genocidal war on Gaza in early October.

