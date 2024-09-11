UN Human Rights Office deplores deadly Israeli attack on Gaza

The UN office on Tuesday deplored the deadly Israeli military strikes overnight on an area that it has unilaterally designated a humanitarian zone crammed with tents full of internally displaced people in southern Gaza.

At least 19 civilians were killed and 60 wounded in the attack involving weapons with wide area effects in the Al Mawasi area of Khan Younis, it added.

It also noted that over the past 11 months, the Israeli military has forced most Palestinians in Gaza into an ever-diminishing, unilaterally declared humanitarian zone, where they have made little to no effort to ensure the safety of Palestinian civilians or to provide shelter, food and other necessities of life.

“This latest attack occurred in the same part of the ‘humanitarian zone’, where at least 71 were killed in a similar circumstance on 13 July,” it added.

“This is despite the Israeli military continuing to order Palestinian civilians to evacuate there, including most recently on 24 August.”

“The UN Human Rights calls for a prompt, independent and thorough investigation into this latest strike and for those responsible to be held to account.”

According to Al Jazeera, the Israeli regime has killed at least 19 people in an attack on a tent encampment within the humanitarian, or “safe”, zone in al-Mawasi, Gaza.

The encampment designated a humanitarian safe zone by Israel in December, was struck by at least three missiles in the early hours of Tuesday, displaced people and medics told news agencies.

The attack ignited a blaze that engulfed at least 20 tents. The camp at al-Mawasi, near Khan Younis and Deir el-Balah, is one of the most overcrowded areas in a landscape devastated by 11 months of relentless Israeli bombardment.

Since the onset of the war in Gaza, more than 41,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed in the enclave.

