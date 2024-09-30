UNRWA terms sanitary, living conditions across Gaza inhumane

Mountains of garbage are piling up in Gaza's middle areas as sewage leaks onto streets, the UNRWA said on Sunday.

It added that families have no choice but to live beside the accumulated waste, exposed to the reek and the threat of a looming health disaster.

The UN agency underlined that sanitary and living conditions across Gaza are inhumane.

The UNRWA’s services encompass education, health care, relief and social services, camp infrastructure and improvement, microfinance and emergency assistance, including in times of armed conflict.

The Israeli regime’s genocidal war on Gaza, now in its 360th day, has resulted in the martyrdom of more than 41,000 Palestinians.

