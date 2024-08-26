One humanitarian center stops working in Gaza: UN spox

According to IRNA reporter, Dujarric told reporters on Monday local time that the humanitarian rescue center that was established in the central Gaza city of Deir al-Balah in May has suspended its operations due to repeated evacuation orders of Israelis.

Of course, the shutdown of this center will have a severe impact on our ability to provide essential support and services to the Palestinians in need, he said.

The UN spokesperson continued: The World Food Program (WFP) has also announced that their operations have been severely hampered due to the intensification of the conflict, the limited number of border crossings and damaged roads.

In the last two months, the WFP has provided only half of the 24,000 metric tons of food aid needed to 1.1 million people in Gaza, he said, adding that the agency has also been forced to reduce the contents of food packages.

While touching on other crises faced by the people of Gaza, the UN spokesperson said that water production in Deir al-Balah decreased by 85% due to the loss of access to water resources in the areas evacuated in early August.

He also confirmed that at least 50,000 children born since the beginning of the war have not received vaccinations despite the polio outbreak due to the collapse of the health system in Gaza.

"Yesterday, our colleagues at UNICEF confirmed that 1.2 million doses of type 2 polio vaccine have been sent to Gaza together with the World Health Organization and UNRWA to immunize more than 640,000 children," he said.

4399