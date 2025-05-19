Araqchi underlines developing bilateral ties with Russia

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has emphasized Iran-Russia determination to strengthen bilateral relations.

Araqchi made the remarks speaking in a meeting with visiting Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Rudenko Andrey Yurevich on Sunday.

Andrey Yurevich is in Tehran to attend Tehran Dialogue Forum (TDF), which was held on Sunday morning.

He welcomed his participation in the Tehran Dialogue Forum, calling it a platform to bridge viewpoints among the political and intellectual leaders.

Referring to the solid relations between Russia and Iran, he emphasized the continued consultations at all levels to strengthen bilateral cooperation and advance regional and global peace and stability.

