Araqchi: Stronger Iran-Afghanistan ties benefit both nations

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has emphasized that enhancing Iran-Afghanistan ties as neighboring Muslim states is rooted in good neighborliness and common interests, serving both nations’ top priorities.

Speaking in a meeting with visiting Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan Amir Khan Muttaqi on Sunday, Araqchi highlighted Afghanistan’s continued cooperation in protecting mutual interests, particularly in securing Iran’s water rights, addressing Afghan migrants’ status and return, and enhancing joint border security.

He reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to expanding economic, trade, and cultural ties, as well as working together to tackle challenges such as drug trafficking and border security.

Meanwhile, Muttaqi praised Tehran Dialogue Forum, which was held on Sunday, and said that the event would help maintain friendship between neighboring countries.

He also appreciated Iran for hosting Afghan immigrants and stressed that Afghanistan’s high-ranking officials are prioritizing the implementation of agreements made during Araqchi’s visit to Kabul, focusing on migrants returns, water rights, border security, and enhanced economic-trade cooperation.

Attended by President Masoud Pezeshkian and Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, the Tehran Dialogue Forum officially opened on Sunday morning.

High-level foreign participants include Oman’s Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi, Tajikistan’s Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin, the Afghan caretaker government’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq Nechirvan Barzani, and Secretary of Armenia’s Security Council Armen Grigoryan.

Also in attendance are Kamal Kharrazi, head of Iran’s Strategic Council on Foreign Relations, former Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, and ambassadors based in Tehran.

