Araqchi: Iran’s right to peaceful nuclear energy is non-negotiable

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi says Iran’s right to benefit from peaceful nuclear energy is non-negotiable.

During a phone conversation on Sunday night, Araqchi briefed his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan, on the latest developments in indirect talks between Iran and the United States, as well as a recent meeting between Iran and the three European countries of France, Britain and Germany.

He stressed that Iran’s legitimate nuclear rights under the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) must be respected and said if there is genuine political will on the other side and respect for Iran’s rights, Tehran is ready to pursue a win-win interaction in exchange for the termination of sanctions.

Tehran and Washington have held three rounds of negotiations mediated by Oman on Iran’s nuclear program and the termination of U.S. sanctions against the country.

Fidan, for his part, praised the Islamic Republic’s constructive approach toward diplomacy and expressed Turkey’s readiness to provide any assistance in this regard.

