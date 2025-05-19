May 19, 2025, 9:48 AM
Journalist ID: 5486
News ID: 85837157
T T
0 Persons

Tags

Araqchi: Iran’s right to peaceful nuclear energy is non-negotiable

May 19, 2025, 9:48 AM
News ID: 85837157
Araqchi: Iran’s right to peaceful nuclear energy is non-negotiable
The photo combo shows Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi (R) alongside his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan.

Araqchi briefed his Turkish counterpart on the latest developments in indirect talks between Iran and the United States.

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi says Iran’s right to benefit from peaceful nuclear energy is non-negotiable.

During a phone conversation on Sunday night, Araqchi briefed his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan, on the latest developments in indirect talks between Iran and the United States, as well as a recent meeting between Iran and the three European countries of France, Britain and Germany.

He stressed that Iran’s legitimate nuclear rights under the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) must be respected and said if there is genuine political will on the other side and respect for Iran’s rights, Tehran is ready to pursue a win-win interaction in exchange for the termination of sanctions.

Tehran and Washington have held three rounds of negotiations mediated by Oman on Iran’s nuclear program and the termination of U.S. sanctions against the country.

Fidan, for his part, praised the Islamic Republic’s constructive approach toward diplomacy and expressed Turkey’s readiness to provide any assistance in this regard.

4354**9417

0 Persons

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .