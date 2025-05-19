Foreign Ministry summons British chargé d’affaires over illegal arrest of Iranian expats

Tehran, IRNA — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran summoned Britain’s chargé d’affaires in Tehran (in the absence of the ambassador) in response to the illegal arrest of some Iranian expatriates.

On Sunday, Director of the Third Department for Western Europe Shahram Ghazizadeh demanded an explanation from the British government regarding the legal basis for the detention of the individuals. He conveyed the Iranian government’s strong protest against this action, which included unfounded accusations directed at the Islamic Republic.

Ghazizadeh emphasized the Islamic Republic’s commitment to respecting the laws of host countries. He condemned the unlawful detention of Iranian nationals, the lack of evidence for the accusations, the failure to notify the Iranian embassy in London, and the denial of consular access for those detained. He said that such actions violate established international law and human rights standards.

The diplomat further said that the British government bears responsibility for the consequences of these actions, which appear to be politically motivated to pressure the Islamic Republic.

The British police arrested eight men, including seven Iranian nationals, in two separate operations on May 3, 2025.

4208**9417