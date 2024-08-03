Aug 3, 2024, 8:15 PM
News ID: 85557396
15,000 Iranian healthcare workers ready to deploy to Gaza: Official

Tehran, IRNA -- More than 15,000 healthcare workers from Iran are ready to deploy to the Gaza Strip to assist the Palestinians in dire need of medical care, an official has said.

Mohammad Hossein Zarezadeh, head of the Basij Medical Organization, said on Saturday that Iran is ready to provide medical aid to the Palestinians in Gaza.

He added that if access to the besieged territory is secured, many doctors and healthcare professionals from across Iran are willing to provide medical and health services to the war-ravaged population.

In the initial months of the Israeli war in Gaza, the official said, over 15,000 healthcare workers had declared their readiness to assist in humanitarian efforts in the enclave.

