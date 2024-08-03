15,000 Iranian healthcare workers ready to deploy to Gaza: Official

Mohammad Hossein Zarezadeh, head of the Basij Medical Organization, said on Saturday that Iran is ready to provide medical aid to the Palestinians in Gaza.

He added that if access to the besieged territory is secured, many doctors and healthcare professionals from across Iran are willing to provide medical and health services to the war-ravaged population.

In the initial months of the Israeli war in Gaza, the official said, over 15,000 healthcare workers had declared their readiness to assist in humanitarian efforts in the enclave.

